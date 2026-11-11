

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNR.DE) reported third quarter profit after tax of 131 million euros compared to 114 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.89 euros compared to 0.78 euros. Operating EBITDA reached 385 million euros, up 14.5% from last year. Sales were 4.3 billion euros, up 12.7% year-on-year.



Thomas Reisten, CFO of Brenntag SE, said: 'Our cost-out program contributed 47 million euros in savings during the quarter, bringing cumulative savings to around 115 million euros in the first nine months, and we are on track to deliver approximately 150 million euros of gross savings this year.'



Brenntag confirmed full-year 2026 operating EBITDA outlook of 1.35 billion to 1.45 billion euros. The company noted that it expects a result towards the upper end of this outlook range.



At prior close on Frankfurt Exchange, Brenntag shares were trading at 61.60 euros.



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