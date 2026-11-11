

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Taisei Corp. (1801.T), a civil engineering, building construction and development business, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company maintained revenue but raised operating income, net income attributable to the owners and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2026.



For the six months ended September 30, 2026, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 81.81 billion yen from 63.64 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share were 501.85 yen versus 378.30 yen last year.



Operating income jumped to 102.72 billion yen from 81.29 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 1.06 trillion yen from 907.87 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company maintained its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast at 2.42 trillion yen, representing a 15.8% increase year over year.



For fiscal 2026, operating income is projected at 212 billion yen, up from the previous forecast of 188 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected at 170 billion yen, up from the previous forecast of 151 billion yen.



Earnings per share is forecast at 1,044.47 yen, compared with the previous guidance of 926.33 yen for the fiscal year 2026



Taisei Corp is currently trading 4.03% higher at JPY 11,870 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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