

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (9435.T), a Japanese diversified holding company that provides essential services, Wednesday reported lower earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year. However, operating profit and revenue increased by 14.1 percent and 16.4 percent respectively.



Further, the company kept its outlook for fiscal 2026-27 unchanged.



Half yearly earnings decreased 4 percent to ¥67.52 billion or ¥1540.86 per share from ¥70.33 billion or ¥1600.1 per share last year.



Finance costs climbed up to ¥21.31 billion from ¥11.39 billion over a year ago.



Nonetheless, operating profit increased to ¥65.70 billion from ¥57.59 billion previous year.



Revenue rose to ¥420.97 billion from ¥361.69 billion prior year.



'For the six months ended September 30, the Group's businesses performed steadily, with recurring operating profit, which serves as a stable source of future revenue, increasing as the number of customer contracts for in-house products grew.', Hikari Tsushin commented.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect earnings of ¥120 billion or ¥2734.35 per share, a decrease of 20.5 percent from reported values a year ago. Operating profit outlook remains the same at ¥130 billion, an increase of 11.4 percent from over a year and revenue guidance is unchanged at ¥775 billion, showing a 5.5 percent increase from year over year.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥38,040, up 1.52% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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