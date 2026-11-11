

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (ENR.DE), an energy technology company, on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter profit, supported by higher revenue, and announced plans to increase shareholder returns through a higher dividend and an expanded share buyback program.



Net income attributable to Siemens Energy shareholders increased to €1.257 billion or €1.47 per share from €168 million or €0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Profit before special items rose to €1.540 billion from €471 million a year ago. Special items amounted to a positive €184 million, compared with a negative €143 million last year, mainly reflecting the reversal of impairments on aeroderivative gas turbine assets.



Operating income increased to €1.671 billion from €283 million in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue rose 23% to a record €12.826 billion from €10.428 billion a year ago. On a comparable basis, revenue increased 21.5%.



Revenue growth was driven by Gas Services, where revenue increased 34.9% to €4.172 billion, and Grid Technologies, which recorded a 38.7% rise to €4.362 billion. Siemens Gamesa revenue grew 7.1% to €2.939 billion, while Transformation of Industry revenue declined 1.1% to €1.596 billion.



Orders increased 5.2% on a comparable basis to €14.818 billion.



Siemens Energy proposed a dividend of €2.30 per share for fiscal 2026, compared with €0.70 per share for fiscal 2025. It also plans to expand its share buyback program, repurchasing up to an additional €9 billion of its shares through the end of fiscal 2030.



For fiscal 2027, the company expects comparable revenue growth of 14% to 16% and net income of around €5 billion.



On Xetra, Siemens Energy shares closed down 3.43% at €119.84 on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News