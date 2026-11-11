

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - NC Corp. (036570.KS), which develops and publishes online games in Korea, reported on Wednesday operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the previous year. The company also announced that it has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately 2.8 trillion Korean won from the previous forecast of 2 trillion Korean won.



For the third quarter, net income attribuatble to the shareholders of parent company declined 95.4 percent to KRW 15.87 billion from KRW 346.70 billion in the previous year.



Operating income came in at KRW 119.64 billion compared with loss of KRW 7.47 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 686.49 billion from KRW 360.04 billion in the previous year.



The revised guidance reflects the growth of its Core Game business, comprising legacy intellectual property and new titles, as well as the performance of its Mobile Casual business.



The company expects Core Game revenue to reach approximately KRW 2.25 trillion and Mobile Casual revenue to reach approximately KRW 550 billion in fiscal 2026.



The revised forecast includes the consolidated results of mobile casual subsidiaries added in 2026, including JustPlay GmbH, INDYGO GROUP Pte. Ltd. and Springcomes Co. Ltd.



The company said the revision reflects changes in the business environment and operating performance.



NC Corp is currently trading 2.11% lesser at KRW 209,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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