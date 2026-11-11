

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANY) announced Loss for first half of -JPY39.705 billion



The company's earnings came in at -JPY39.705 billion, or -JPY11.36 per share. This compares with -JPY221.921 billion, or -JPY63.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to JPY6.072 trillion from JPY5.579 trillion last year.



Nissan Motor Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -JPY39.705 Bln. vs. -JPY221.921 Bln. last year. -EPS: -JPY11.36 vs. -JPY63.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.072 Tn vs. JPY5.579 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 5.72 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 13.000 T



All EPS are basic



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