

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (I7B.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY322.439 billion, or JPY267.65 per share. This compares with JPY61.709 billion, or JPY50.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to JPY5.055 trillion from JPY3.785 trillion last year.



Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY322.439 Bln. vs. JPY61.709 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY267.65 vs. JPY50.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.055 Tn vs. JPY3.785 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 244.88



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