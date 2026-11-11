

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daifuku Co., Ltd. (DAIUF) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY63.284 billion, or JPY164.07 per share. This compares with JPY58.468 billion, or JPY151.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to JPY553.776 billion from JPY486.014 billion last year.



Daifuku Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY63.284 Bln. vs. JPY58.468 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY164.07 vs. JPY151.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY553.776 Bln vs. JPY486.014 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 241.95 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 770.000 B



*Guidance is Japan GAAP EPS



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