

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group plc (SPX.L), an industrial engineering company, on Wednesday said sales and margin growth in the first ten months of the year support its confidence in meeting full-year guidance.



The group continues to expect mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and an adjusted operating profit margin above the 2025 level of 20% for the full year.



For the ten months ended October 31, organic sales growth and adjusted operating profit margin were in line with expectations and ahead of the first half.



Net borrowings, excluding leases, declined to £541.6 million as of October 31 from £618.2 million at June 30. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.3x from 1.6x over the same period.



On the LSE, Spirax shares closed up 0.27% at 7,355p on Tuesday.



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