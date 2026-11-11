

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool order growth moderated notably in October, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Wednesday.



Machine tool orders grew 42.5 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 60.4 percent jump in the previous month. Orders have been rising since July 2025.



Domestic orders grew 46.5 percent from last year, and foreign demand was 44.1 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, orders declined 8.4 percent in October, reversing a 12.8 percent growth in September.



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