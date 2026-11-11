Clarivate Plc: Clarivate's IPOne Connects Trusted Patent, Trademark and Litigation Intelligence to Claude

Clarivate's IPOne Connects Trusted Patent, Trademark and Litigation Intelligence to Claude

New Derwent patent and Darts-ip litigation connections give IP professionals access to curated patent and litigation intelligence alongside CompuMark trademark data

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that trusted patent and litigation intelligence from Clarivate is now available via Claude through IPOne, giving intellectual property (IP) professionals access to authoritative IP data within the AI workflows they already use. The IPOne Derwent patent and Darts-ip litigation data connectors are now listed on Anthropic's marketplace.

Through IPOne, Clarivate is connecting its trusted, proprietary IP intelligence with enterprise AI environments, combining access to high-quality data with Clarivate expert support to help organizations build agentic workflows around key IP use cases. The new connections give Anthropic Claude users access to Derwent patent data and Darts-ip litigation intelligence, complementing the CompuMark trademark data already available and extending access across patents, trademarks and litigation.

Simon Webster, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "AI is changing how IP professionals access and work with information, but the quality of the decisions they make still depends on the quality of the intelligence behind them. By making our trusted patent, litigation and trademark intelligence available via Claude through IPOne, we are giving IP professionals a more direct way to work with authoritative data in an AI environment they already use. It is another step towards our goal of making Clarivate intelligence available wherever IP decisions are made."

These connections are underpinned by deeply enriched and expertly curated IP data. Derwent combines expert-written invention summaries with normalized company and inventor names and accurate English translations, enabling IP professionals to interpret inventions more quickly and uncover relevant patents across languages and naming variations. Darts-ip brings together global litigation coverage and structured case intelligence to support consistent comparison of disputes and analysis of litigation trends and outcomes across jurisdictions. This depth of enrichment provides a reliable foundation for research, analysis and decision-making within AI workflows.

Using Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables AI tools to connect to external data sources, the IPOne connectors enable customers to connect Clarivate IP intelligence with supported AI environments, including Claude. This enables IP professionals to use natural language to explore trusted patent and litigation data, helping them move more efficiently from questions to relevant intelligence while supporting research, analysis and decision-making across IP workflows.

Sign up to stay informed about IPOne and the latest in AI-powered IP intelligence.

To learn more about IPOne from Simon Webster visit: http://ir.clarivate.com/video-library

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Sofia Nogués

Senior Manager, External Communications

newsroom@clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivates-ipone-connects-trusted-patent-trademark-and-litigation-intelligence-to-claude-302935729.html