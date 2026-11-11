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HI

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 09:55
0,168 Euro
-4,54 % -0,008
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.11.2026 09:14 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for October 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its October 2026 KPIs.

The report covers Hilbert Capital, Xapo Byzantine, Hilbert Finance and Enigma, together with Syntetika, the platform Hilbert backs.

The Hilbert Capital pipeline is reported quarterly and the Q3 2026 figure will be published with the Q3 2026 report on 23 November, giving management adequate time to verify the figures before publication.

The October 2026 KPI report is attached to this release.

All KPI reports are available on the investor site using this link.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Monthly KPI Update October 2026
Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for October 2026

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-october-2026-1249800

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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