STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The third quarter 2026

(compared to third quarter 2025)

Fund management and performance fees amounted to KSEK 4,416.1 (KSEK 1,961.2), up 125%

Profit/loss for the period were KSEK -44,401.0 (KSEK -54,330.9), improvement of 18%

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.34 (SEK -0.66), improvement of 48%

Equity KSEK 8,027.9 (KSEK -677.4)

Total assets KSEK 292,454.7 (KSEK 88,341.0), up 231%

NOTE: Reported revenue for the third quarter of 2026 is not directly comparable with the third quarter of 2025. Revenue now includes Enigma's proprietary trading result on a net basis. The comparative figure for the third quarter of 2025 includes Hilbert PP's cryptocurrency sales on a gross basis. The difference reflects a change in accounting presentation.

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

A VIDEO PRESENTATION OF THE Q3 2026 REPORT AND THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR HILBERT GROUP CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Highlights from the CEO's address:

Fee-paying AUM up 55% in the quarter

Fee-paying AUM, which excludes the Xapo mandate, rose 55% in the quarter to USD 92.7 million at 30 September, four times the level at the start of the year. Of the USD 33 million increase, USD 14.4 million was net new assets from clients. The Xapo Byzantine mandate grew for a seventh consecutive quarter, to 4,762 BTC.

Fund fees up 23% in the quarter, more than double a year ago

Fund fees, including the Xapo mandate, grew 23% in the quarter, are more than double a year ago and have risen every quarter for a year. Basis+ USD is up 5.5% gross year to date and Basis+ BTC 4.5%, both positive in every month of the quarter. MultiStrat remains up 11.7% for the year after giving back 15.5% in the quarter. Returns are gross of fees; fund investors receive their return after fees and costs, and the figures are not directly comparable with the net figures in the Q2 letter.

Cash operating costs down 13% on the second quarter

Cash operating costs fell 13%, with only one month of the quarter on the reduced budget. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 18% before Enigma's trading income, on higher fees and lower costs. The fourth quarter will be the first full quarter on the reduced budget.

New engines at work

Syntetika, the on-chain platform Hilbert backs, opened to the public in August and became an additional distribution channel for Hilbert strategies. Hilbert Finance's lending desk went live in the quarter and ended it with USD 2.2 million of committed capital to the loan book. Its MiCA and payment-institution applications with the Malta Financial Services Authority remain under review. After the period, Enigma One launched on Syntetika in October as the second Hilbert strategy on the platform and the first investment product from the Enigma acquisition. On 13 November, Hilbert announced that the Hilbert Basis+ Fund had allocated 5% of its BTC AUM to Enigma Stat Arb.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB Q3 Interim Report

Hilbert Group AB Q3 Investor Presentation

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2026-1255530