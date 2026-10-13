STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its September 2026 KPIs.

The report covers Hilbert Capital, Xapo Byzantine, Hilbert Finance and Enigma, together with Syntetika, the platform Hilbert backs.

Strategy returns are shown gross of fees. Fees and costs are deducted before fund investors receive their net return; Hilbert's cash generation follows gross returns, which makes them the relevant measure for shareholders.

The Hilbert Capital pipeline is reported quarterly and the Q3 2026 figure will be published with the Q3 2026 report on 30 November, giving management adequate time to verify the figures before publication.

The September 2026 KPI report is attached to this release.

All KPI reports are available on the investor site using this link.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Monthly KPI Update September 2026

Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for September 2026

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-september-2026-1236193