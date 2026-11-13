Hilbert Group Brings Enigma's Statistical Arbitrage Into Its Flagship Bitcoin Fund

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - The allocation further integrates Enigma into the Group, diversifies the Basis+ Fund with an additional source of return and completes a technically demanding upgrade on schedule.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North: HILB B) today announced that the Hilbert Basis+ Fund, managed by Hilbert Capital, has allocated 5% of BTC AUM to Enigma Stat Arb, the lower-volatility, bitcoin-denominated variation of the statistical arbitrage routine from the trading platform Hilbert acquired earlier this year. It joins the fund's other routines, the trading strategies that make up Basis+.

It further diversifies the fund with another source of return. For every coin it buys, the strategy takes an offsetting position of equal size and aims to earn from the gap between the stronger and weaker coins. It is fully systematic and trades around the clock.

Integrating a high-frequency trading platform of this kind is a demanding undertaking. Enigma runs eleven strategies continuously across spot, futures and options, with execution, risk management, data pipelines and exchange infrastructure built to prop-desk standards. Migrating that capability into a regulated fund structure under Hilbert's governance, custody and reporting framework, without disrupting live trading, required rebuilding operational plumbing that most managers would outsource or postpone. Hilbert did the work in-house, and the result is a proven engine that now serves multiple distribution channels from a single codebase.

The allocation is the next stage in Enigma's integration into the Group. Enigma first traded the Group's own capital, then opened a version of its strategy to professional investors through Enigma One on Syntetika, the platform Hilbert backs. Basis+ is now the third step, delivering on a plan set out in the Q2 2026 report.

"Stat arb is one of the strategies investors ask us about most," said Russell Thompson, Chief Investment Officer of Hilbert Group. "Before anything goes into Basis+, it has to work, sit inside our risk management and give us confidence that its returns can be repeated. We took our time with Enigma and ran it on our own capital first."

"When we acquired Enigma, we were buying a trading engine that could become a pipeline of investment solutions," Russell added. "Enigma One was the first. Bringing Enigma Stat Arb into our flagship fund, under our governance, puts that engine to work for more of our investors. The same engine can also run strategies denominated in other tokens."

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

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Hilbert Group Brings Enigma's Statistical Arbitrage Into Its Flagship Bitcoin Fund

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/hilbert-group-brings-enigmas-statistical-arbitrage-into-its-flagship-1250966