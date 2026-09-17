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HI

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 09:55
0,134 Euro
-2,05 % -0,003
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for August 2026 in New Reporting Format

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its August 2026 KPIs, the first in its new reporting format.

The report covers Hilbert Capital, Xapo Byzantine, Hilbert Finance and Enigma, together with Syntetika, the platform Hilbert backs.

The report introduces a new measure: fee-paying assets under management at the previous month-end bitcoin price, which shows business growth independent of the bitcoin price. Hilbert Group welcomes shareholder feedback on the new format at ir@hilbert.group.

Note that strategy returns are now shown gross of fees; earlier reports showed returns net of management and performance fees and transaction costs, so the figures are not directly comparable. Fees and costs are deducted from gross returns before fund investors receive their net return. Hilbert's cash generation therefore follows gross returns, which makes them the relevant measure for shareholders.

As KPI reporting now prioritises business revenue generation and growth, MultiStrat, which represented approximately 0.6% of fee-paying assets under management, will no longer be included in the monthly report.

The Hilbert Capital pipeline will be reported quarterly, giving management adequate time to verify the figures before publication.

KPIs for August 2026 can be found using this link.

The KPI report archive can be found using this link.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for August 2026 in New Reporting Format

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-august-2026-in-new-reporting-format-1222875

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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