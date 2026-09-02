Hilbert Group Provides Update on Financial Position and Growth

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) invites shareholders to a live business presentation & Q&A next week (see details below).

The Company wishes to provide additional clarity on cash runway, cost flexibility and the Group's transition from investment to revenue generation following its Q2 report.

Over the past 12 months, Hilbert has invested significantly in building and integrating its broader platform. This included acquisitions and organisational build-outs. In total, approximately SEK 60 million has been invested during this integration phase. These investments have resulted in Enigma, Hilbert Finance and Syntetika being live today. The associated build-out and integration work is now behind the Company.

From Investment to Monetisation

Thus, management's focus is shifting from investment and integration toward commercial execution, monetisation, operating leverage and disciplined capital allocation. The company will provide greater visibility into improving revenue trajectory, including H1 and H2 revenue run-rates and other appropriate verified metrics at the upcoming business update next week.

Management emphasises that the Group's increasingly diversified revenue base across Asset Management, Enigma, Hilbert Finance and Syntetika, is reducing its reliance on any single business line or revenue stream.

Liquidity and Cost Control

Based on the Company's current cash balances and planning assumptions, Hilbert considers its financial runway sufficient to execute its current business plan, including under a scenario in which AUM does not grow from current levels.

Furthermore, the Company also has significant flexibility within its cost base. Approximately 25% of the current monthly cost base will be reduced within a month.

AUM and Fee Revenue

As will become clear in the weeks to come, the recent recovery in Bitcoin prices has meaningful positive implications for both AUM-pipeline conversion and realized fee revenue in the current quarter. The company will provide further details on this in the presentation next week.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: "Our message to shareholders is straightforward: the investment phase is behind us, and our focus is now on turning what we have built into revenue. We understand that the market wants evidence, not promises. I think it will become clear, in the near term, that our traction is real and we look forward to presenting the details on that at the presentation next week."

Business Update

The Hilbert Group business update will be held on Wednesday 9 September 2026 at 13:00 CEST, led by CEO Barnali Biswal and CIO Russell Thompson, with Chairman Jonathan Morris joining the discussion on the Group's financial position and strategic priorities.

The joining details will be shared on Hilbert Group's X and LinkedIn accounts in the coming days.

Please submit your questions ahead of the call to: ir@hilbert.group

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Provides Update on Financial Position and Growth

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-provides-update-on-financial-position-and-growth-1215728