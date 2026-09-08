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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 15:25
0,187 Euro
-4,10 % -0,008
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 03:26 Uhr
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Hilbert Group Shareholder Update and Q&A Tuesday 8 September at 12:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - The live business update has been moved one day earlier than originally announced. It will be streamed on YouTube, open to all shareholders and the public.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North:HILB B) invites shareholders to join its live business update and Q&A on Tuesday 8 September 2026 at 12:00 CEST. The session is streamed live on YouTube: Link

The session was originally announced for Wednesday 9 September at 13:00 CEST. As that coincides with the state funeral of the King of Norway, the Company has moved the session forward to Tuesday 8 September.

Barnali Biswal, CEO, and Russell Thompson, CIO, will present the business update. Chairman Jonathan Morris joins the Q&A on the Group's financial position and strategic priorities.

Questions can be submitted in advance to ir@hilbert.group or asked live in the stream. A large number of questions have already been received and are reflected in the preparation, including earlier shareholder questions that have not yet been answered.

A replay will be available on the same link after the session. Updates on the session are also posted on Hilbert Group's LinkedIn and X channels.

This session is the first in a new monthly series. Future sessions are expected to be held towards the end of each month.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Shareholder Update and Q&A Tuesday 8 September at 12:00 CEST

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-shareholder-update-and-qanda-tuesday-8-september-at-12-1217573

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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