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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:55
0,167 Euro
-5,96 % -0,011
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Hilbert Group Publishes Shareholder Update and Written Q&A

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - First live shareholder session held on the 8 September is now available in full, including management presentation, video recording and written answers to submitted investor questions.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North: HILB B) held the first of its live shareholder sessions on Tuesday 8 September 2026. Barnali Biswal, CEO, and Russell Thompson, CIO, presented the business update; Chairman Jonathan Morris joined the Q&A on the Group's financial position and strategic priorities.

The full recording is available on YouTube: Link

The business update presentation is available on the Company's website: Link

Written answers to questions not covered during the session accompany this release: Link

Future session dates will be announced through the Company's news channels.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 09:00 CEST.

Attachments

Hilbert Group Publishes Shareholder Update and Written Q&A

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-shareholder-update-and-written-qanda-1218532

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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