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WKN: 863533 | ISIN: US3647601083 | Ticker-Symbol: GAP
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 21:52
19,330 Euro
-1,75 % -0,345
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,57019,86011:21
19,57019,86011:09
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 03:40 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on or after January 27, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2027.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Through Encore, its cross-brand membership program, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Whitney Notaro
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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