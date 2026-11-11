Axvik Group AB: Axvik Group AB (publ) interim report January-September 2026

Interim report January-September 2026

Third quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 159.1m (112.3), an increase of 42%. Organic growth was 10.3%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 36.8m (30.8), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 23.1% (27.4%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 25.3m (20.0).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 10.6m (12.8).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.72).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 17.2m (22.5) and free cash flow to SEK 12.3m (18.3).

Net debt amounted to SEK 106.8m at the end of the period (142.5 at 30 June 2026), equal to 0.85x EBITDA LTM pro forma.

January-September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 383.4m (112.3).

EBITA amounted to SEK 96.7m (28.6), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 25.2% (25.5%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 64.0m (17.9).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 29.3m (13.1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.39 (1.14).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 57.9m (22.5) and free cash flow to SEK 35.6m (18.2).

The parent company was registered on 4 April 2025. Turntime and Slingsby are consolidated from 1 July 2025 and Pentaxia from 1 July 2026. The comparison period 4 April-30 September 2025 therefore includes Turntime and Slingsby for the third quarter only.

Significant events in the third quarter

On 21 September 2026, trading in Axvik's shares began on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Through the offering of 500,000 new shares at SEK 55 per share, the company raised SEK 27.5 million before issue costs. The offering was significantly oversubscribed and brought the company around 1,500 new shareholders.

On 28 August 2026, the Company repaid the shareholder loans of SEK 15.5 million together with accrued interest.

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Comments from CEO Mark Brixey

Ten percent organic growth, and a bigger group

This is our first report as a listed company, and we have a good quarter behind us. Net sales rose by 42 percent to SEK 159.1 million. Most of that increase comes from Pentaxia, which joined Axvik at the end of June, so this is the first quarter with all three of our companies included for the full period. Excluding the acquisition and currency effects, organic growth was 10.3 percent.

Defence drove the quarter

The organic growth in the quarter came from defence, where our teams have a lot on their plates. We are delivering more work, from a broad mix of projects, and that is how we want our businesses to develop. In civil aerospace, volumes were lower than in a strong third quarter last year. That is the nature of our business, where deliveries follow our customers' schedules and can vary from quarter to quarter. Underlying demand is unaffected, and order intake in civil aerospace was strong in the quarter. Taken together, we stand on two strong pillars.

Good profitability in both focus areas

The EBITA margin was 23.1 percent, driven by good profitability in defence and a favourable product mix in civil aerospace despite a quieter quarter there. Changes in provisions for doubtful receivables and customer commitments, listing costs and an acquisition-related adjustment had a net positive effect of SEK 2.3 million on EBITA.

Our profitability reflects the strong niche positions our companies hold. We are well above our 15 percent target, which is set as a floor, not a forecast, and should hold as Axvik grows and more companies join us.

Listed, with room to think long term

On 21 September, our shares began trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. When we listed, we said we were looking for shareholders who share our long-term perspective, and I am glad to have you with us. Being listed strengthens our position with customers and partners, with companies that may one day join us, and with the people we want to attract.

A strong balance sheet gives us a good foundation for thinking and acting long term. Net debt fell to SEK 106.8 million at the end of the quarter, or 0.85 times LTM pro forma EBITDA, well below our target of 1.5 times. This gives us the financial flexibility to support our companies and to seize the right opportunity when it comes. Our ambition is to build an international group of aerospace and defence companies with lasting positions, where each company is strong in its own niche and run by its own management. The listing is one step on that journey.

Presentation and report

The report will be presented in a webcast in English on 11 November 2026 at 10.00 CET. Registration at www.axvik.com/q3-2026.

The interim report is attached to this press release and is available at www.axvik.com.

For more information

Dennis Berggren, CFO

+46 70 300 45 33

dennis.berggren@axvik.com

This information is information that Axvik Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-11 07:30 CET.

About Axvik Group

Axvik is a company that invests in and develops specialised companies in the aerospace and defence industry to create long-term value. Through Turntime Technologies, Slingsby Advanced Composites and Pentaxia, Axvik develops and supplies critical components and systems for aircraft manufacturers, airlines and defence groups. Each of the companies holds an established position in its niche market, with deep technical expertise and customer relationships built over many years. The companies are run independently by experienced management teams with a strong customer focus, while Axvik provides capital and strategic support for growth. Axvik is headquartered in Stockholm and has approximately 300 employees across the group in Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: AXVIK). The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. For more information, visit https://www.axvik.com.