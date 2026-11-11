Simris Group AB: Simris Group Interim Report January-september 2026

QUARTER 3, JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026

Net revenue decreased by 51% to SEK 236k (484k).

EBITDA decreased by 16% to SEK -4 229k (-3 639k).

EBIT/Operating result decreased by 8% to SEK -7 727k (-7 152k).

INTERIM PERIOD, JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

Net revenue decreased by 36% to SEK 856k (1 330k).

EBITDA improved by 19% to SEK -8 339k (-10 343k).

EBIT/Operating result improved by 11% to SEK -18 790k (-21 133k).

KEY EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Holders of warrants have exercised 223,3 million warrants amounting to total proceeds of EUR 1 015k.

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expert Professor Andreas Pahl has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for the subsidiary Simris Biologics GmbH.

Biotechnology expert Dr. Tiffany J. Vora has been appointed as a strategic advisor.

Simris Group confirms its strategy to develop amanitin-derived novel payloads to overcome treatment resistance in both liquid and solid tumors.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding with Immunrise Biocontrol France SAS regarding the lease and subsequent acquisition of the Company's industrial site and related assets in Hammenhög.

Appointment of Dr. András Strassz as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

CEO UPDATE

Simris Group Interim CEO update

The third quarter marked an important milestone in the transformation of Simris Group into a focused oncology biotechnology company. Following a thorough strategic review, we confirmed our decision to advance two amanitin-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs towards clinical development. This represents a significant step in establishing a clear direction for the Group and focusing our resources on areas where we believe we can create the greatest long-term value.

Under the leadership of Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO of Simris Biologics, we have continued to strengthen our development capabilities and build the organisation required to execute this strategy. Following the end of the quarter, we also announced the appointment of Dr. András Strassz as Chief Medical Officer, adding valuable clinical development expertise to the team.

I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. The exercise of 223.3 million warrants, representing gross proceeds of approximately EUR 1 million, has provided additional funding to support our strategic priorities. The transaction was fully paid and registered in October 2026.

We have also made further progress in the planned divestment of our Hammenhög facility. In October, we entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding with Immunrise Biocontrol France SAS, establishing commercial terms for the lease and subsequent acquisition of the facility. While completion remains subject to financing and definitive agreements, this represents an important step towards reducing our operational commitments to the facility and allowing us to concentrate our resources on Simris Biologics.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: advancing our ADC development programs, maintaining financial discipline and completing the transition towards a focused biotechnology business. While the financing environment remains challenging, I believe the progress made during the quarter has significantly strengthened the position of Simris in the fast growing ADC Payload market.

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO Simris Group

Simris Biologics CEO update

The third quarter marked an important step in building Simris Biologics into a fully fledged ADC company. In line with our strategy, after quarter-end we appointed a Chief Medical Officer, bringing clinical development expertise into the leadership team as we prepare to move our programmes towards the clinic. With this appointment, our core team is now complete, giving us the scientific, clinical and operational capabilities needed to execute our plans.

In October, Simris mutually agreed with Lonza to void the previously announced 2023 contract granting Lonza the exclusive right to offer our technology to new and existing customers seeking novel payloads to develop into ADC medicines. This decision was taken by Simris in order to expand our flexibility in choosing partners as we continue to expand our technology platform.

The preclinical studies advancing the microcystin platform at our CRO partner are going ahead as planned. The next step is to begin a new round of optimization that will be verified with in-vitro and in vivo studies.

We also made good progress in ADC design. We advanced work on combining our payloads with antibodies and linkers to generate ADCs that can be developed clinically. In parallel, we continued to evaluate complementary non-cyanobacterial payloads to broaden our options and accelerate our path to the clinic.

ADCs remain one of the fastest-growing areas in oncology, and the need for novel payloads with new mechanisms of action is becoming increasingly clear as resistance and toxicity limit current approaches. I believe Simris is well positioned to address this need.

The financing environment for biotechnology companies remains challenging, and we will continue to manage our resources with discipline. With a complete team and a clear strategic direction, I look forward to reporting further progress in the coming quarters.

Andreas Pahl

CEO Simris Biologics

The report is published on Simris Groups website:

https://simrisgroup.com/financial-information/financial-reports/



For more information, please contact:

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO of Simris Group AB

Tel: +33 6 71 04 21 52

Email: daniel.kubitza@simris.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group AB is developing antibody-drug conjugates based on clinically validated payload biology. The Company's lead programs use amanitin payloads, established biological targets and complementary therapeutic approaches, targeting both liquid and solid tumors.

www.simrisgroup.com

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that Simris Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-11 08:00 CET.