Simris Group AB: Simris Group Ab Appoints Adc Expert Professor Andreas Pahl As Chief Executive Officer Of Its Subsidiary Simris Biologics Gmbh

Simris Group AB (SIMRIS B) today announced the appointment of Professor Andreas Pahl as Chief Executive Officer of Simris Biologics GmbH, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Berlin, Germany. Professor Pahl will begin his assignment immediately. Simris Biologics develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) payloads based on nature-derived technologies.

Professor Pahl will lead the advancement of the Company's Microcystin platform and help shape future development programs in line with the strategic direction selected by the Board. He brings deep expertise in the development and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) following his previous roles at Heidelberg Pharma AG

With more than 25 years of experience spanning drug discovery, translational science, clinical development, and corporate leadership, Professor Pahl brings extensive expertise in the development and commercialization of ADCs. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, having previously held the position of Chief Scientific Officer. During his time there, he helped build the company into a leading ADC developer and led the advancement of its amanitin-based ADC platform, which uses a payload derived from the death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides). Under his leadership, the platform advanced into the clinic and was successfully validated in a Phase I study, while Heidelberg Pharma evolved into a fully integrated ADC research and development company.

Professor Pahl joins Simris with the goal of maximizing the value of its differentiated ADC payload platform, broadening the Company's capabilities and advancing multiple programs with the potential to accelerate Simris toward clinical development.

Jonathan Royce, Chairman of the Board at Simris Biologics, said: "Professor Pahl brings deep scientific expertise, extensive ADC development experience, and a strong track record in naturally derived payloads. He understands both the science and the challenges of building an ADC company. His decision to join Simris is a strong endorsement of our technology and the opportunity ahead. As we consider the next steps for the business, his experience and insight will be extremely valuable. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Subject to completion of the warrant exercise announced on July 6, 2026, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of up to €1 million. The funds will support ongoing Microcystin-ADC studies designed to generate in vivo safety and efficacy data for candidate microcystin payloads. The results are expected to strengthen Simris' payload platform and support future growth and development decisions.

Professor Andreas Pahl, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Simris Biologics, commented: "Simris has built a strong scientific foundation and developed a differentiated approach to ADC payload discovery. ADCs continue to reshape cancer treatment, and I believe the Company is well positioned to build on its progress and create significant value from its technology for the benefit of patients and its shareholders. I look forward to working with the team and bringing Simris to the next stage of development."

Before Heidelberg Pharma, Professor Pahl held senior scientific leadership positions at Nycomed and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led multidisciplinary drug development programs. Earlier in his career, he held academic roles at the Technical University of Berlin and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, where he was appointed Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology and continues to teach, conducting internationally recognized research in molecular pharmacology and oncology.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO of Simris Group AB

Tel: +33 6 71 04 21 52

Email: daniel.kubitza@simris.com



Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint, Ben Cowe

Tel: +44 (2) 03 922 1906

Email:simris@optimumcomms.com

About Simris Biologics GmbH:

Simris Biologics is focused on the development of innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) based on differentiated payload technologies. The company is advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology programs designed to deliver potent biological activity with precision to address significant unmet medical needs.

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercializing high-value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals.

www.simrisgroup.com

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.