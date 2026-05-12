Simris Group AB: Simris Group Advances Asset Divestment Process with Two Prospective Buyers

Simris Group AB (Simris or the Company) today announces progress in its strategic divestment process for its microalgae production facility in Hammenhög, Sweden. Simris has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a second strategic prospective buyer based in Asia. Under this new MoU, the prospective acquirer has been granted a 45-day exclusivity period to conduct comprehensive due diligence and submit a firm and binding offer by 26 June 2026. In addition, the first strategic prospective buyer, has reaffirmed its interest in acquiring the Company's microalgae production assets and is actively pursuing capital to fund the transaction.

The parties agreed on an indicative valuation principle whereby the purchase price is expected to be in line with the book value of the assets, subject to satisfactory completion of legal, technical and operational due diligence.

The Board of Directors of Simris considers the potential transactions to be aligned with the Company's strategic priorities and believes that the successful completion of a divestment will strengthen the Company's financial position and allow it to focus resources on its core strategic objectives.

Simris will provide further updates as the divestment process progresses and as developments warrant.

Contact Details:

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO of Simris Group AB

Email: daniel.kubitza@simris.com

Mobile: +33 6 71 04 21 52

www.simrisgroup.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.