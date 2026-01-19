Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664
19.01.26 | 08:01
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 16:30 Uhr
Simris Group AB: Bulletin from Simris Group AB's extraordinary general meeting

Simris Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556841-9187 (the "Company"), held an extraordinary general meeting on 19 January 2026. Below follows a summary of the resolutions that were passed at the general meeting.

Election of the board of directors and auditors


The general meeting resolved to increase the Company's permitted minimum share capital from SEK 5,500,000 to SEK 20,000,000 and to increase the Company's permitted maximum share capital from SEK 22,000,000 to SEK 80,000,000 by amending § 4 of the articles of association.
The general meeting further resolved to increase the permitted minimum number of shares in the Company from 625,000,000 shares to 2,000,000,000 shares and to increase the permitted maximum number of shares in the Company from 2,500,000,000 shares to 8,000,000,000 shares by amending § 5 of the articles of association.
Resolution on a directed issue of shares to investors


The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed new share issue to managers who have entered into loan agreements with the Company to subscribe for shares in the Company. Through the directed share issue, the Company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of approximately SEK 367,831.08.
The subscription price is SEK 0,05 per class B share. Subscription of the newly issued shares shall take place within three weeks from the date of the resolution to issue shares. Payment for the subscribed shares shall be made within four weeks of subscription.

Contact Details:
Interim CEO of Simris Group AB
Mobile: +33 6 71 04 21 52
www.simrisgroup.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):
Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
