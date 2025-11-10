Simris Group AB: Simris Group announces leadership transition - Daniel Kubitza appointed interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Simris Group has appointed Daniel Kubitza as interim CEO, effective immediately.

Daniel Kubitza has over 20 years of experience in corporate financing, commercialization and strategy development in the life sciences and healthcare industry.

"Daniel Kubitza brings the necessary expertise needed to advance Simris and maximize our technology platform's potential," said Jonathan Royce, Board Chairperson at Simris Group.

During Alexis Roberts-McIntosh's nearly two years as CEO, Simris has made significant progress in refining its focus on the ADC-payload platform, including its lead candidate microcystin (MC)-based compound, SIMRIS-121.

"We thank Alexis for her dedication and hard work. With the recent positive result from our ongoing preclinical study with Nuvisan, we reached an important milestone and will now embark on an accelerated growth strategy," Royce concluded.

Contact Details:

Jonathan Royce

Chairman of Simris Group AB

Email: jonathan.royce@simris.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 70-143 41 43

www.simrisgroup.com



About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that Simris Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-10 08:30 CET.