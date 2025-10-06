Simris Group AB: Update Regarding In-Vitro Evaluation of Novel Advance Microcystin Payloads

Simris Group AB wholly owned subsidiary, Simris Biologics GmbH, today announced short technical delays in a previously announced study contracted with Nuvisan, a leading European contract research and development organization. The delays are due to an issue with commercial antibody materials used to construct antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and are not related to Simris' Microcystin advanced payloads. Together, Simris and Nuvasin are making every effort to minimize the impact of these delays for the rest of the programme.

The technical issues are now resolved, and Nuvisan is proceeding rapidly to undertake the in-vitro efficacy studies. Simris plans to report these early-stage results as soon as available.

In a follow-up study, the top-performing candidates will first undergo a tolerability assessment in mice to determine the maximal tolerated dose of the ADC, followed by an in-vivo efficacy study to evaluate how well the ADC works against cancer in a living system.

"This successful troubleshooting with Simris and Nuvisan's expertise shows the power and skills of both collective teams to ensure the advancement our next-generation ADC payloads into in-vivo testing," said Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO, Simris Group AB. "Nuvisan has deep expertise in translational research and preclinical development which make them a strong partner as we accelerate our path toward clinical validation."

This reflects Simris' commitment to developing novel, cyanobacteria-derived toxin payloads with improved therapeutic windows and differentiated mechanisms of action.

