Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LU
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 09:30 Uhr
Simris Group AB: Update Regarding In-Vitro Evaluation of Novel Advance Microcystin Payloads

Simris Group AB wholly owned subsidiary, Simris Biologics GmbH, today announced short technical delays in a previously announced study contracted with Nuvisan, a leading European contract research and development organization. The delays are due to an issue with commercial antibody materials used to construct antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and are not related to Simris' Microcystin advanced payloads. Together, Simris and Nuvasin are making every effort to minimize the impact of these delays for the rest of the programme.

The technical issues are now resolved, and Nuvisan is proceeding rapidly to undertake the in-vitro efficacy studies. Simris plans to report these early-stage results as soon as available.

In a follow-up study, the top-performing candidates will first undergo a tolerability assessment in mice to determine the maximal tolerated dose of the ADC, followed by an in-vivo efficacy study to evaluate how well the ADC works against cancer in a living system.

"This successful troubleshooting with Simris and Nuvisan's expertise shows the power and skills of both collective teams to ensure the advancement our next-generation ADC payloads into in-vivo testing," said Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO, Simris Group AB. "Nuvisan has deep expertise in translational research and preclinical development which make them a strong partner as we accelerate our path toward clinical validation."

This reflects Simris' commitment to developing novel, cyanobacteria-derived toxin payloads with improved therapeutic windows and differentiated mechanisms of action.

For more information about Simris Biologics, please visit: https://simrisbiologics.com

For more information about Nuvisan, visit: https://www.nuvisan.com

Contact Details:
Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh
CEO Simris Group AB
Email: ir@simris.com
Mobile: +44 (0) 7940 585298
www.simrisgroup.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):
Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
