Simris Group AB: Simris Group AB Announces Positive Results from Ongoing Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Study with Nuvisan

Simris Group AB's wholly owned subsidiary, Simris Biologics GmbH, today announced important progress in its ongoing preclinical study with Nuvisan, a leading European contract research and development organization.

Three proprietary Microcystin (MC)-based payloads were successfully generated in ADC format and evaluated in in-vitro efficacy studies. In two independent trials, one of the ADC variants demonstrated full-blown toxicity against the corresponding antigen-expressing cancer cell line, indicating complete elimination of cancer cells in response to treatment.

This payload candidate, now designated SIMRIS-121, having exhibited excellent potent in-vitro activity, will proceed to the next stage of the Nuvisan study-a dose-escalation in-vivo study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of the ADC in mice.

"This is a significant milestone for our Microcystin ADC program," said Dr. Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO of Simris Group AB. "The clear demonstration of full cytotoxicity in one of our MC-ADC candidates confirms the therapeutic potential of our cyanobacterial payload platform. Together with Nuvisan's deep expertise in preclinical development, we are advancing rapidly toward in-vivo validation."

These results further support Simris' mission to develop novel, cyanobacteria-derived toxin payloads with improved therapeutic windows and differentiated mechanisms of action for next-generation ADCs.

For more information about Simris Biologics, visit: https://simrisbiologics.com

For more information about Nuvisan, visit: https://www.nuvisan.com

Contact Details:

Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh

CEO Simris Group AB

Email: ir@simris.com

Mobile: +44 (0) 7940 585298

www.simrisgroup.com



About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.