Simris Group AB: Simis provides an update on the divestment of its assets in Hammenhög, Sweden

Simris Group AB ("Simris" or the "Company") announces that discussions with Immunrise Biocontrol France SAS ("Immunrise") continue, on a non-exclusive basis, beyond the deadline of March 1, 2026 and with both parties working towards the completion of the transaction.

Simris and Immunrise entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") on Jan 19, 2026 with the objective that Immurise would submit a binding offer for Simris' production facility at Hammenhög, Sweden by March 1, 2026. Despite the period of exclusivity period expiring, negotiations continue on a non-exclusive basis and with both parties committed to completing the transaction as soon as possible.

