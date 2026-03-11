Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LU
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:08
0,006 Euro
+7,69 % +0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 11:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Simris Group AB: Simis provides an update on the divestment of its assets in Hammenhög, Sweden

Simris Group AB ("Simris" or the "Company") announces that discussions with Immunrise Biocontrol France SAS ("Immunrise") continue, on a non-exclusive basis, beyond the deadline of March 1, 2026 and with both parties working towards the completion of the transaction.

Simris and Immunrise entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") on Jan 19, 2026 with the objective that Immurise would submit a binding offer for Simris' production facility at Hammenhög, Sweden by March 1, 2026. Despite the period of exclusivity period expiring, negotiations continue on a non-exclusive basis and with both parties committed to completing the transaction as soon as possible.

Contact Details:
Daniel Kubitza
Interim CEO of Simris Group AB
Email: daniel.kubitza@simris.com
Mobile: +33 6 71 04 21 52
www.simrisgroup.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):
Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
