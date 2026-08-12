Simris Group AB: Simris Group Interim Report January-june 2026

QUARTER 2, APRIL - JUNE 2026

Net revenue decreased by 71% to SEK 196k (687k).

EBITDA improved by 35% to SEK -1 927k (-2 980k).

EBIT/Operating result improved by 19% to SEK -5 437k (-6 693k).

INTERIM PERIOD, JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Net revenue decreased by 27% to SEK 620k (846k).

EBITDA improved by 39% to SEK -4 110k (-6 704k).

EBIT/Operating result improved by 21% to SEK -11 063k (-13 981k).

KEY EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Simris Group advances divestment process for assets in Hammenhög by entering a Memorandum of Understanding with a second prospective buyer, while the first prospective buyer remains engaged.

Simris Group held the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2026.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Holders of warrants have declared their intention to exercise 220 million warrants amounting to total proceeds of EUR 1m.

A holder of warrants has declared his intention to exercise 3,3 million warrants amounting to total proceeds of EUR 15k.

ADC expert Professor Andreas Pahl has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for the subsidiary Simris Biologics GmbH.

Biotechnology expert Dr. Tiffany J. Vora has been appointed as a strategic advisor.

CEO UPDATE

Simris Group Interim CEO update

During the quarter, we continued to strengthen the foundations of Simris Group. I am pleased to welcome Professor Andreas Pahl as CEO of Simris Biologics. His extensive experience in ADC development represents an important addition as we advance our strategy and further develop our oncology platform.

I am also delighted to welcome Dr. Tiffany J. Vora as Strategic Advisor to Simris Group. Her combination of scientific expertise and deep connections across the U.S. biotechnology and investment ecosystem will be an important asset as we continue to build the Company and expand our strategic relationships.

I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence. The ongoing warrant exercise, representing approximately EUR 1 million in expected proceeds, extends our financial runway and allows us to continue executing our strategic priorities.

Finally, we continue to make progress in the divestment of our Hammenhög facility. We remain hopeful that these efforts will result in a successful transaction in the near future, allowing the Group to further strengthen its financial position and sharpen its focus on the development of Simris Biologics.

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO Simris Group



Simris Biologics CEO update

It is a privilege to address you for the first time as Chief Executive Officer of Simris Biologics. Since joining the Company, I have been impressed by the dedication of our team, the strength of our scientific capabilities, and the innovative platform that has been established to advance next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) payloads.

Simris has built a differentiated approach to ADC payload discovery based on a solid scientific foundation and a clear focus on addressing significant unmet medical needs in oncology. ADCs continue to transform the treatment landscape for cancer patients, and I believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on this rapidly growing field. Our proprietary technology, scientific expertise, and commitment to innovation provide a strong basis for creating long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.

During the quarter, we continued to focus on strengthening our scientific and operational capabilities while evaluating opportunities to accelerate the development and commercialization of our technology. As we move forward, we will also look into the generation of ADCs, which can be developed clinically. We will also consider non-cyanobacterial payloads in order to expedite the transformation of the company into a fully fledged ADC company.

While challenges remain in today's financing environment for biotechnology companies, I am confident that Simris is well positioned to build on its achievements. We are committed to executing our strategy with scientific excellence, operational discipline, and transparency, while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.

Andreas Pahl

CEO Simris Biologics

The report is published on Simris Groups website:

https://simrisgroup.com/financial-information/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Kubitza

Interim CEO of Simris Group AB

Tel: +33 6 71 04 21 52

Email: daniel.kubitza@simris.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercializing high-value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals.

www.simrisgroup.com

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that Simris Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-12 08:00 CEST.