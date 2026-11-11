BIMobject AB: BIMobject implements operational efficiency initiative yielding 10 MSEK in annual cost savings

With a continuous focus on operational excellence, BIMobject takes the next step towards streamlining its organization. As a result, the operating cost base is expected to decrease by 10 MSEK on an annual basis, with full effect from 2027.

The efficiency stems from BIMobject bringing its products together into one unified customer offering. During 2027, customers will increasingly meet one BIMobject, with one seamless customer experience, instead of separate products. This is in line with the company's product strategy and its ambition to become the one source of truth for product information across the entire construction value chain.

"Bringing the products closer and creating a unified offering is the next step for us. No one else sits where we do. Manufacturers publish their product data with us, while architects, engineers and wholesalers come to us to use it. That gives us unique insights into what the industry actually asks for," said Niklas Agevik, CEO of BIMobject. "Our job is to deliver the right data in the right format to the right stakeholder at the right time."

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Agevik - CEO

Phone: +46 10 148 0165

E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-11 08:00 CET.