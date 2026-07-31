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WKN: A2N5P8 | ISIN: SE0011644376 | Ticker-Symbol: BOJB
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:05
0,427 Euro
+2,28 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4570,48410:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BIMobject AB: Interim Report April-June 2026

Second quarter financial highlights

  • Net sales of MSEK 42.6 (41.0), +4%. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 8%.
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 37.0 (33.7), +10% and adjusted for currency effects +14%, representing 87% of total net sales
  • ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 152.0 (137.0) at end of quarter, +11%
  • EBITDA of MSEK -21.7 (-20.6), including restructuring costs of MSEK -11.7 (-2.9)
  • EBITDA excluding restructuring costs of MSEK -10.0 (-17.8)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.16 (-0.16)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -12.1 (-14.2)

January - June financial highlights

  • Net sales of MSEK 85.6 (84.4), +1%. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 7%.
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 73.6 (68.3), +8% and adjusted for currency effects +14%, representing 86% of total net sales
  • EBITDA of MSEK -30.3 (-38.7), including restructuring costs of MSEK -11.7 (-5.1)
  • EBITDA excluding restructuring costs of MSEK -18.6 (-33.6)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.31)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -10.9 (-12.5)

Events during and after the quarter

  • Apr 22 2026 - The Association of Swedish Building Materials Merchants and Prodikt (BIMobject AB) initiate collaboration for simpler sharing of sustainability data
  • Apr 28 2026 - BIMobject reorganizes into two focused business areas, leveraging AI-investments, decreasing yearly operating costs with 25 MSEK

Presentation
Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to attend a webcast held today at 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom and the presentation material will subsequently be published on investors.bimobject.com

To participate in the presentation, please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Re0xhHKTkqLV5Gmhd4XYw#/registration

To ask a question, please send it by email to ir@bimobject.com

For more information, please contact:

NIklas Agevik - CEO
Phone: +46 10 148 0165
E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.

BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.
Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-31 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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