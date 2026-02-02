BIMobject AB: BIMobject Announces Commencement Date for New CEO

BIMobject AB (publ) is pleased to announce that its new CEO, Niklas Agevik, commences his tenure today, February 2nd, 2026. Concurrently, Sofia Hylén concludes her role as interim CEO. Sofia Hylén will continue to serve within the organization in the capacity of Chief Operations Officer.

