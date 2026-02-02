Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
WKN: A2N5P8 | ISIN: SE0011644376 | Ticker-Symbol: BOJB
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 08:23
0,422 Euro
-3,32 % -0,015
02.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
BIMobject AB: BIMobject Announces Commencement Date for New CEO

BIMobject AB (publ) is pleased to announce that its new CEO, Niklas Agevik, commences his tenure today, February 2nd, 2026. Concurrently, Sofia Hylén concludes her role as interim CEO. Sofia Hylén will continue to serve within the organization in the capacity of Chief Operations Officer.

For more information, please contact:

NIklas Agevik - CEO
E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.
BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.
Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
