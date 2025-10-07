BIMobject AB: Niklas Agevik appointed CEO of BIMobject AB (publ)

The Board of Directors of BIMobject AB (publ) has appointed Niklas Agevik as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the position no later than 16 March 2026. Until then, Sofia Hylén will continue as Interim CEO.

Since 2019, Niklas has served as CEO of Reason Studios AB, where he led the company's transformation from license sales to a modern, profitable, and growing SaaS business. He has an entrepreneurial background as founder of Instabridge AB, which he scaled to more than 30 million users. Earlier in his career, Niklas held leadership roles in telecom, including at Ericsson (SE) and Payfone (US) in mobile payments. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Niklas is the leader we have been looking for to guide BIMobject into its next phase, with a clear focus on growth and scalability. He combines a strong commercial drive with the ability to build high-performing teams and lead companies through transformation. As an entrepreneur and an internationally experienced tech leader, he brings a deep understanding of digital business models, go-to-market strategies, and what it takes to grow globally. The Board is very much looking forward to welcoming him to BIMobject," says Pia Engholm, Chair of the Board of BIMobject AB.

"BIMobject is at an exciting stage with a strong product and a clear growth journey ahead," says Niklas Agevik. "With my background, I want to bring the best of both worlds to the company: an entrepreneurial and visionary leadership, combined with operational excellence and profitable growth."

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



