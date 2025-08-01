Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5P8 | ISIN: SE0011644376 | Ticker-Symbol: BOJB
Frankfurt
01.08.25 | 08:05
0,514 Euro
-4,28 % -0,023
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5290,54911:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIMobject AB: Interim Report April-June 2025

Second quarter financial highlights

  • Net sales of MSEK 41.0 (41.8), -2%, including a currency effect of -4%
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 33.7 (33.8), 0%, including a currency effect of -4%, representing 82% of total net sales
  • ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 135.9 (130.4) at end of quarter, +4%
  • EBITDA of MSEK -20.6 (-5.1)
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.16 (-0.04)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -14.2 (0.8)

January - June financial highlights

  • Net sales of MSEK 84.4 (81.4), +4%, including a currency effect of -2%
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 68.3 (65.9), +4%, including a currency effect of -2%, representing 81% of total net sales
  • EBITDA of MSEK -38.7 (-12.7)
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.31 (-0.08)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -12.5 (5.6)

Events during and after the quarter
May 05 2025 - BIMobject signs Letter of Intent to acquire GreenMetrica AB and Lumea AI Plattform AB to accelerate AI strategy

Presentation
Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to attend a webcast held today at 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom and the presentation material will subsequently be published on investors.bimobject.com
To participate in the presentation, please use the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8gyZLnqeTuOKlQY1okSrtw#/registration

To ask a question, please send it by email to ir@bimobject.com

For more information, please contact:

Sofia Sundbom - Interim CEO
Phone: +46 10 148 0165
E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.

BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.
Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-01 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.