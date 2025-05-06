BIMobject AB: Interim Report January-March 2025

First quarter financial highlights

Net sales of MSEK 43.4 (39.6), +10%, including a currency effect of +1%

Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 34.6 (32.1), +8%, including a currency effect of +1%, representing 80% of total net sales

ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 136.1 (127.7) at end of quarter, +7%

EBITDA of MSEK -18.1 (-7.7)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.04)

Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK 1.7 (4.8)

Events during and after the quarter

Jan 9 2025 - BIMobject reaches 5 Million registered users

Jan 10 2025 - BIMobject launches Bim.com aimed to redefine product data management

Jan 14 2025 - International launch of EandoX - an Environmental Product Performance (EPP) Software

Feb 14 2025 - BIMobject launches new Design App for Autodesk Revit

Mar 11 2025 - BIMobject announces CEO transition

May 05 2025 - BIMobject signs Letter of Intent to acquire GreenMetrica AB and Lumea AI Plattform AB to accelerate AI strategy

Presentation

Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to attend a webcast held today at 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom and the presentation material will subsequently be published on investors.bimobject.com

To participate in the presentation, please use the following link:

To ask a question, please send it by email to ir@bimobject.com

For more information, please contact:

Sofia Sundbom - Interim CEO

Phone: +46 10 148 0165

E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 08:00 CEST.