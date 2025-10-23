BIMobject AB: Interim Report July-September 2025

Third quarter financial highlights

Net sales of MSEK 40.7 (43.1), -6%, including a currency effect of -5%

Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 34.3 (34.6), -1%, including a currency effect of -5%, representing 84% of total net sales

ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 139.5 (130.6) at end of quarter, +7%

EBITDA of MSEK -6.9 (1.0)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (0.00)

Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -18.6 (-5.3)

January - September financial highlights

Net sales of MSEK 125.1 (124.5), +0%, including a currency effect of -3%

Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 102.7 (102.0), +1%, including a currency effect of -3%, representing 83% of total net sales

EBITDA of MSEK -45.6 (-11.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.33 (-0.08)

Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -31.1 (0.3)

Events during and after the quarter

Aug 14 2025 - BIMobject completes acquisition of GreenMetrica AB and related IP assets

Oct 7 2025 - Niklas Agevik appointed CEO of BIMobject AB

Presentation

Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to a digital report presentation on 23rd of October 2025 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom.

To participate in the presentation, please register using the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7CrTdxXUR1qarqmEBdFvrQ

Questions can be sent to ir@bimobject.com

For more information, please contact:

Sofia Hylén (Sundbom) - Interim CEO

Phone: +46 10 148 0165

E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.