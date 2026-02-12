Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5P8 | ISIN: SE0011644376 | Ticker-Symbol: BOJB
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:05
0,454 Euro
+2,71 % +0,012
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIMOBJECT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4330,45011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: Year-end Report 2025

Fourth quarter financial highlights

  • Net sales of MSEK 43.5 (43.3), +0%. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 6%.
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 35.9 (34.9), +3% and adjusted for currency effects +9%, representing 82% of total net sales
  • ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 141.1 (131.0) at end of quarter, +8%
  • EBITDA of MSEK -9.9 (-3.8)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.01)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -14.9 (-7.2)

2025 in brief

  • Net sales of MSEK 168.6 (167.8), +0%. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 3%.
  • Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 138.5 (135.4), +2% and adjusted for currency effects +5%, representing 82% of total net sales
  • EBITDA of MSEK -55.5 (-15.6)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.42 (-0.09)
  • Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -46.0 (-6.9)

Events during and after the quarter
Oct 7 2025 - Niklas Agevik appointed CEO of BIMobject AB
Oct 21 2025 - BIMobject AB and industry organization SEG sign strategic agreement regarding product data
Dec 16 2025 - BIMobject AB has achieved a milestone of 1 million new registered users in just under 11 months
Feb 2 2026 - BIMobject Announces Commencement Date for New CEO

Presentation
Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to attend a webcast held on the same day at 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom and the presentation will subsequently be published on investors.bimobject.com
To participate in the presentation, please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KN0TgtpwS3KSyPIiiGxvYw

For more information, please contact:

NIklas Agevik - CEO
Phone: +46 10 148 0165
E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.

BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.
Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.