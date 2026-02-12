BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: Year-end Report 2025

Fourth quarter financial highlights

Net sales of MSEK 43.5 (43.3), +0%. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 6%.

Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 35.9 (34.9), +3% and adjusted for currency effects +9%, representing 82% of total net sales

ARR in constant currencies of MSEK 141.1 (131.0) at end of quarter, +8%

EBITDA of MSEK -9.9 (-3.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.01)

Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -14.9 (-7.2)

2025 in brief

Net sales of MSEK 168.6 (167.8), +0%. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 3%.

Net sales from recurring revenue of MSEK 138.5 (135.4), +2% and adjusted for currency effects +5%, representing 82% of total net sales

EBITDA of MSEK -55.5 (-15.6)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.42 (-0.09)

Group cash flow from operating activities of MSEK -46.0 (-6.9)

Events during and after the quarter

Oct 7 2025 - Niklas Agevik appointed CEO of BIMobject AB

Oct 21 2025 - BIMobject AB and industry organization SEG sign strategic agreement regarding product data

Dec 16 2025 - BIMobject AB has achieved a milestone of 1 million new registered users in just under 11 months

Feb 2 2026 - BIMobject Announces Commencement Date for New CEO

Presentation

Shareholders, analysts and the media are welcome to attend a webcast held on the same day at 14:00 (CET). The presentation will be held in English via Zoom and the presentation will subsequently be published on investors.bimobject.com

To participate in the presentation, please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KN0TgtpwS3KSyPIiiGxvYw

For more information, please contact:

NIklas Agevik - CEO

Phone: +46 10 148 0165

E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that BIMobject is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.