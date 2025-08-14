BIMobject AB: BIMobject Completes Acquisition of GreenMetrica AB and related IP assets

BIMobject AB has completed the acquisition of GreenMetrica AB and related IP assets, further advancing its AI strategy and commitment to driving innovation in the building industry. This follows the previously announced Letter of Intent.

Through this transaction, BIMobject AB gains ownership of IP assets developed by the GreenMetrica team and internal AI competence.

The purchase price consists of SEK 2,187,051 and 2,139,000 newly issued shares in BIMobject AB, as well as 800,000 warrants in BIMobject AB.

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB