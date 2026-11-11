Attendo AB: Attendo signs agreement for new nursing home with 102 places in Täby, Sweden.

Attendo has signed a 15-year lease agreement with the property owner Resona Holding for a new nursing home in Roslags Näsby in Täby, north of Stockholm, Sweden. The nursing home will accommodate 102 apartments for elderly with dementia and somatic care needs. It is planned to open in 2028.

The new nursing home will be a welcome addition to elderly care in Täby, where the need for care places is expected to grow as the population ages. The nursing home will be centrally located in Roslags Näsby, close to the Roslagsbanan railway, local services and Täby centrum. The location makes it easy for relatives to visit and for employees to get to work.

"Täby needs more places in elderly care and we want to help meet that need. Our ambition is to create a nursing home where residents feel safe, receive high-quality care tailored to their individual needs and have the opportunity to lead an active and meaningful everyday life," says Jonas Unger, Regional Director, Nursing Homes, Attendo.

The nursing home is designed with a focus on safety, accessibility and community. It will have Attendo's culture and entertainment profile, where activities and social interaction are a natural part of everyday life. Plans include a large assembly hall, a sunroom, a roof terrace and a courtyard that create opportunities for both activities and relaxation.

The new nursing home is part of Attendo's long-term work to develop elderly care and add more care places where the need is growing.

The property, Violen 1, is owned and developed by Resona Holding. The parties have signed a 15-year lease agreement, and the building is planned to be environmentally certified to Miljöbyggnad Silver.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Linda Bengtsson

Head of Press and External Communications

Phone: +46 722 51 10 06

Email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.