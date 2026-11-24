Attendo is terminating its home care agreement with the City of Gothenburg. Attendo will continue to provide home care services to care recipients as usual throughout the three-month notice period and is working closely with the city to ensure a safe and smooth transition to a new provider.

Attendo reviews its agreements regularly to ensure that all operations have terms and conditions that are long-term sustainable. These terms, which among other things include compensation, provide the basis for Attendo to offer high-quality care that puts care recipients' quality of life at the centre. Following several years of dialogue with the City of Gothenburg, it is now clear that the terms for providing home care services are no longer long- term sustainable.

"The City of Gothenburg's unwillingness to create sustainable terms for its providers undermines the quality of care and the elderlies ability to shape their own lives, which is truly regrettable. We are proud of the fantastic work our employees do every day, and have done over the past four years, to provide home care that people can rely on. Our focus going forward is contributing to a safe and smooth transition and supporting our employees throughout the process," says Camilla Henneryd, Acting Head of Home Care Segment, Attendo.

Attendo has operated a small-scale home care service in the City of Gothenburg since 2021. The decision to terminate the agreement affects approximately 30 full-time employees and 160 care recipients. Attendo's other operations in the City of Gothenburg, including nursing homes, are not affected by the decision, and the decision has no material impact on Attendo's financial results.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Linda Bengtsson

Head of Press and External Communications

Phone: +46 722 51 10 06

Email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.