SAAB AB: Saab receives order for advanced live training systems from Denmark

Saab has received an order from the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation for additional live training equipment, further strengthening Denmark's ability to train for the realities of modern warfare. The order value is SEK 350 million and deliveries will take place 2026-2028.

Modern battlefields are changing rapidly, with drones, long-range precision effects and new ways of operating reshaping how armed forces need to prepare. The new order expands Denmark's live training capability to reflect these developments, allowing soldiers and units to train with advanced technologies and tactics in realistic, instrumented exercises.

The order includes Saab's Instrumented Laser Duel System (ILDS) for the CV90, including new non-line-of-sight and drone training capabilities. It builds on the Combat Training Centre contract that Saab signed with Denmark in 2025, under which four training sites were established.

"Training must evolve as fast as the battlefield. By bringing capabilities such as drones and long-range precision effects into live exercises, soldiers can train as they will operate and build confidence before facing these situations for real. With this delivery, Denmark continues to develop one of the most modern and flexible Combat Training Centres in Europe," says Joakim Alhbin, head of Saab's business unit Training and Simulation.

Saab's training solutions combine innovative technology with a proven training philosophy to create realistic and interoperable training environments. Saab has customers for training and simulation solutions in more than 40 countries worldwide.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 31,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.