

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST), a Swedish defense and security company, said on Wednesday that it has received a SEK 350 million order from the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation for additional live warfare training equipment.



The deliveries will take place during the period between 2026 and 2028. The order includes Saab's Instrumented Laser Duel System for the CV90, including new non-line-of-sight and drone training capabilities.



The new order will boost Denmark's live training capability to train soldiers and units with advanced technologies and tactics in realistic, instrumented exercises.



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