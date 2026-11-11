Rusta AB: Rusta continues its expansion with four new store openings

Today, November 11, Rusta opens new stores in Kramfors, Sweden, and in Stjørdal and Harstad, Norway. A further store will open tomorrow, November 12, in Dortmund, Germany. In total, Rusta is opening 14 new stores this autumn. Together with the 13 new stores opened during the spring, this brings the total to 27 new stores during the 2026 calendar year, which is a record number for Rusta.

This autumn's store openings span all four of Rusta's markets: Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Following the autumn openings, Rusta will have a total of 258 stores.

"Our high expansion pace is a result of the strong store pipeline we have built up in recent years. We continue to see good growth opportunities across our markets and are delighted to be opening our eleventh store in Germany tomorrow. The strategy remains unchanged and we will continue to reach more customers through new stores, while further developing our store concept, assortment and marketing communications," says Cathrine Wigzell, CEO of Rusta.

The store expansion is complemented by the continued development of Rusta's online offering through Rusta Online, which is now available across all markets.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 250 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com