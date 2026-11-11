

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks surged toward a fresh record on Wednesday, with investor sentiment underpinned by steadier oil prices, solid corporate earnings and renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.



The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.6 percent to 661.96 after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX rose a little over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent as robust earnings from U.S. cloud computing provider CoreWeave offset expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.



In corporate news, ASM International shares jumped 5 percent. The Dutch provider of semiconductor process equipment has launched a share repurchase program worth up to 300 million euros.



Lender ABN Amro advanced 1.7 percent as it reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly profit, supported by higher net interest income and net impairment releases.



RWE rose about 1 percent. The German utility and U.S. private equity firm KKR have agreed to invest around £12 billion ($16.02 billion) in offshore wind projects in Britain.



Siemens Energy surged 7.7 percent. After reporting a sharp increase in fourth-quarter profit, the energy technology group announced plans to increase shareholder returns through a higher dividend and an expanded share buyback program.



Chemicals distributor Brenntag tumbled 4.5 percent after reaffirming its full-year earnings outlook.



Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems slumped 8 percent after narrowing its 2026 outlook.



Insurer Swiss Life fell 2.5 percent after reporting an 8 percent increase in premiums for the first nine months of 2026.



British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey fell over 2 percent after issuing a downbeat trading update.



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