

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Republicans have foiled an attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth by referring the articles of impeachment to a committee.



Dissident Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday, accusing him of waging war on Iran without congressional authorization.



The resolution included eight charges against Hegseth, largely related to the U.S. war with Iran and other military actions ordered by President Donald Trump.



The House introduced a procedural motion to put the resolution to vote, referring it to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.



The House Republicans voted en bloc, except Massie, to kill the resolution in a 211-204 vote.



The measure failed for the time being as the Republican party currently holds a majority in the House, but Democrats will take control in January as they won 256 seats in the mid-term election against the Republicans' 168 seats.



After Massie's effort to impeach Hegseth failed on the floor, Trump attacked the Kentucky Republican by calling him 'a major loser.'



'The Democrats' attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.



'Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,' Trump added, apparently referring to the show of unity by the GOP lawmakers in thwarting a humiliating vote for him.



During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth called the impeachment effort a 'farce' and 'sabotage'.



Hegseth said the impeachment resolution presented to the House of Representatives is over policy disagreements, not the sort of offenses identified in the impeachment clause. He also said the threat of impeachment sends a troubling signal to the nation's adversaries.



Hegseth detailed a record of successful operations on his watch.



'We destroyed terror regimes' capabilities, we sank the boats carrying poison into our communities, we put a narco-dictator in handcuffs,' he said. 'These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it's a job well done.'



Hegseth noted that no secretary of war or secretary of defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations.



He said the world first saw a more resolute America on his watch as secretary of war, after the Houthis fired on American ships and were silenced, and then with the Iranians' nuclear ambitions and support of terrorism. Other examples of a stronger America he cited were the extrication of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the defense against narcoterrorism, and the push to ensure NATO member nations contribute their share to the alliance.



'I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow,' he told reporters.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News