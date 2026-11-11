A 50-state, U.S.-compounded peptide platform brought to market in 2026, positioned ahead of the federal pathway for peptides

Highlights

U.S. platform built and live : 503A compounding agreement, prescription and telehealth infrastructure, LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification and a consumer-facing website now serving all 50 U.S. states

Three formats, one brand: 16 clinician-prescribed therapies across seven therapy areas, plus a seven-product over-the-counter range of capsules, a topical serum and the needle-free Recovery Patch

Four-patch needle-free line under exclusive manufacturing rights : BPC-157 on sale now; Thymosin Alpha-1 ordered for January 2027 delivery; tirzepatide and GLP3 in development

Regulation moving the Company's way : an FDA advisory committee voted in favour of six of seven peptides reviewed in July, and HHS published a draft Enforcement Discretion Policy in October led by BPC-157, recognizing oral and topical routes

Brand reach at scale : exclusive peptide partner to MMA.INC's global combat sports ecosystem, featured in Men's Health, on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey and at major U.S. fitness and endurance events

Balance sheet strengthened: approximately C$1.3 million from warrant exercises and a $2,000,000 LIFE offering closed in 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today provides a year-end corporate update reviewing its 2026 milestones and outlining its priorities for 2027.

In 2026, the Company brought to market an end-to-end U.S. peptide platform spanning manufacturing, compounding, telehealth, compliance and consumer sales. Its prescription therapies are compounded in the United States, its patches are manufactured in the United States, and shipping is available to all 50 states. The Company now offers prescription therapies, capsules, a topical serum and needle-free patches under one brand, and holds exclusive manufacturing rights for four needle-free patch formulations.

The Company built this infrastructure during a period of evolving U.S. peptide policy. In July, an FDA advisory committee voted in favour of six of seven peptides it reviewed. In October, HHS published an interim enforcement discretion policy for six peptides, led by BPC-157, through the same 503A compounding pathway the Company already uses. The Company enters 2027 with its platform live.

2026 Milestones

Building the U.S. Platform

Signed a compounding agreement with a U.S.- based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy, with all peptides under the agreement to be 100% compounded in the United States and up to approximately 25,000 prescriptions per day in available fulfillment capacity (see news release dated June 2, 2026)

Partnered with a U.S.-based prescription telehealth and infrastructure provider serving more than 100 telehealth brands to support compliant prescription, fulfillment and delivery (see news release dated June 9, 2026)

Achieved LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification, an independent third-party certification recognized by major payment and advertising platforms (see news release dated June 23, 2026)

Launched its consumer-facing retail and telehealth website, opening direct-to-consumer sales across all 50 U.S. states (see news release dated July 7, 2026)

Quadrupled its U.S. telehealth formulary from 4 to 16 prescription therapies across seven therapy areas in under four months, and introduced multi-therapy stacked protocols (see news release dated October 29, 2026)

A Needle-Free Product Line

The Recovery Patch, the Company's BPC-157 transdermal patch, achieved 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose per patch in independent laboratory testing (see news release dated May 19, 2026)

Ordered and received a production run of approximately 20,000 Recovery Patches, which are now on sale (see news releases dated May 26, 2026 and July 14, 2026)

Advanced its Thymosin Alpha-1 patch into formal U.S. testing and ordered 20,000 units for commercial launch, with delivery expected in January 2027 (see news releases dated September 8, 2026 and October 7, 2026)

Began development of a needle-free tirzepatide patch and advanced it into formal U.S. testing (see news releases dated August 19, 2026 and October 13, 2026)

Began development of a GLP3 patch, its fourth needle-free product (see news release dated October 20, 2026)

Secured exclusive manufacturing rights for all four patch formulations with a single U.S. manufacturer (see news release dated October 22, 2026)

Announced the targeted launch of the Peptide Pen, expanding its U.S.-made product platform (see news release dated August 4, 2026)

Commercial Launch and Distribution

Opened nationwide retail sales of seven products: BPC, KPV, Ageless, Chill, Blue, Hair and The Recovery Patch (see news release dated July 30, 2026)

Migrated the Amino Innovations online store and its existing customer base onto the Company's e-commerce platform (see news release dated August 7, 2026)

Expanded its U.S. wholesale program, opening distribution of its needle-free range to clinics, med spas, gyms and retailers (see news release dated September 29, 2026)

Brand, Partnerships and Reach

Entered into an Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, making the Company the exclusive peptide partner to MMA.INC's global combat sports ecosystem of more than 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles and 800+ verified gyms across 16 countries (see news releases dated May 12, 2026 and May 21, 2026)

Chief Scientific Officer Justin Kirkland was featured on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey (see news releases dated May 14, 2026 and June 16, 2026)

(see news releases dated May 14, 2026 and June 16, 2026) Exhibited as the only peptide company at Dave Asprey's BEYOND Conference in Austin, Texas (see news release dated May 28, 2026)

The Recovery Patch was featured in the June-August 2026 issue of Men's Health magazine (see news release dated June 30, 2026)

magazine (see news release dated June 30, 2026) Showcased its range at FitExpo Anaheim, sponsored Boulderthon in Boulder, Colorado, and became a strategic sponsor of the Championing Mental Health 3 boxing event (see news releases dated August 25, 2026, September 15, 2026 and September 22, 2026)

Strengthened Balance Sheet

Received approximately C$1.3 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants (see news release dated May 5, 2026)

Closed a non-brokered LIFE offering of common shares at $0.50 per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (see news release dated July 15, 2026)

Regulatory Developments

In 2026, U.S. peptide policy continued to evolve as the Company developed its platform.

July 2026, FDA advisory committee : On July 23 and 24, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee reviewed seven peptides and voted in favour of six for consideration on the 503A bulks list. Four of those six are used in the Company's existing formulations (see news releases dated July 24, 2026 and July 30, 2026).

: On July 23 and 24, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee reviewed seven peptides and voted in favour of six for consideration on the 503A bulks list. Four of those six are used in the Company's existing formulations (see news releases dated July 24, 2026 and July 30, 2026). October 2026, HHS draft Policy : On October 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (" HHS ") published in the Federal Register the "Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances" (the " Policy ") under Docket No. HHS-OASH-2026-0496. The Policy describes a potential interim 503A compounding path for six peptides: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 (see news release dated November 3, 2026).

: On October 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (" ") published in the Federal Register the "Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances" (the " ") under Docket No. HHS-OASH-2026-0496. The Policy describes a potential interim 503A compounding path for six peptides: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 (see news release dated November 3, 2026). Needle-free routes recognized : The Policy recognizes oral and topical forms for BPC-157 and KPV, and intranasal use for Semax, alongside injection. Needle-free delivery has been the Company's focus from the start.

: The Policy recognizes oral and topical forms for BPC-157 and KPV, and intranasal use for Semax, alongside injection. Needle-free delivery has been the Company's focus from the start. A higher bar for the category: The Policy's conditions include bulk drug substance from FDA-registered manufacturers, lot-level certificates of analysis, single-ingredient products, patient-specific prescriptions and adverse event reporting to FDA, which reflect the standards the Company applies across its U.S.-compounded prescription formulary.

The Policy discusses the U.S. 503A compounding pathway that supports the Company's 16-therapy prescription formulary. The Company is evaluating, with its 503A compounding partner, how the Policy may apply to its prescription formulary.

The Policy is a draft. It is not binding and may be revised or withdrawn, and it does not constitute FDA approval of any peptide. Whether any of the six peptides is added to the 503A bulks list will be determined through future FDA rulemaking. The 503A bulks list governs pharmacy compounding and does not apply to the over-the-counter products the Company sells at retail.

2027 Priorities

With its platform built, the Company's focus for 2027 is execution and scale:

Launch the Thymosin Alpha-1 patch, with delivery of the 20,000-unit order expected in January 2027, making it the second patch in the Company's needle-free line available to customers. Advance the tirzepatide and GLP3 patches through formal U.S. testing toward commercial readiness. Expand the prescription formulary and stacked protocols, and assess, with its 503A compounding partner, how the Policy may apply to its prescription formulary as it is finalized. Scale distribution across direct-to-consumer, telehealth and wholesale channels, including clinics, med spas, gyms and retailers. Deepen customer reach through the MMA.INC partnership, events and brand programs, with a focus on turning first purchases into long-term customers across all three product formats.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"2026 was the year it all came together. We are now a U.S. peptide company with 16 prescription therapies, a seven-product over-the-counter range, a compounding partner, a telehealth platform, LegitScript certification, exclusive rights to four needle-free patches and customers in all 50 states. We built the infrastructure first, and this year federal policy started moving toward exactly the model we built: verified sourcing, U.S. compounding and needle-free routes. In 2027 our job is to put the Thymosin Alpha-1 patch in customers' hands, move our GLP-1 patches forward and scale every channel we have opened."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's priorities for 2027 and the execution and scaling of its peptide platform; the anticipated delivery of the Company's products; the development, testing and advancement toward commercial readiness of the tirzepatide and GLP3 patches and the targeted launch of the Peptide Pen; the expansion of the Company's prescription formulary and stacked protocols; the scaling of direct-to-consumer, telehealth and wholesale distribution; the anticipated benefits of the MMA.INC partnership; and the implications of U.S. policies regarding peptides.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing and other resources to execute its plans; the Company's and its partners' ability to complete product development and testing; the ability of the Company's manufacturing partner to produce and deliver its products in the quantities and to the quality standards required; the Company's ability to maintain its compounding, manufacturing, telehealth, marketing and other third-party arrangements; the Company's ability to maintain and scale its e-commerce, prescribing, fulfillment and distribution infrastructure; the Company's and its partners' ability to maintain required approvals and certifications and comply with applicable requirements; continued customer demand, market acceptance and customer retention. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, delays in or unsuccessful results from product development and testing; delays in the production or delivery of the the Company's products; manufacturing, quality-control, supply, distribution or fulfillment disruptions; disruptions to the Company's e-commerce, prescribing or telehealth infrastructure; changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory guidance relevant to the Company's products; the risk that customer demand may not meet expectations; the risk that distribution expansion, the MMA.INC partnership, events and brand programs may not produce the anticipated commercial benefits; competition; and adverse general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

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