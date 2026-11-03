Highlights

Federal path for BPC-157 : HHS has published a draft Enforcement Discretion Policy concerning a potential interim 503A compounding path for six peptides: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500

: HHS has published a draft Enforcement Discretion Policy concerning a potential interim 503A compounding path for six peptides: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 Needle-free routes recognized : oral and topical forms for BPC-157 and KPV, and intranasal use for Semax, now sit alongside injection in federal policy

: oral and topical forms for BPC-157 and KPV, and intranasal use for Semax, now sit alongside injection in federal policy Built for the Company's model : the Policy runs through 503A compounding, a similar U.S. pathway behind the Company's 16-therapy prescription formulary announced on October 29, 2026

: the Policy runs through 503A compounding, a similar U.S. pathway behind the Company's 16-therapy prescription formulary announced on October 29, 2026 A higher bar for the category : FDA-registered sourcing, lot-level certificates of analysis, single-ingredient products and adverse event reporting to FDA

: FDA-registered sourcing, lot-level certificates of analysis, single-ingredient products and adverse event reporting to FDA Needle-free first, every format available: the Company offers needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations and clinician-prescribed therapies under one brand

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today comments on the "Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances" (the "Policy"), published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026 under Docket No. HHS-OASH-2026-0496, and its potential relevance to the Company's U.S. prescription platform and needle-free delivery strategy.

BPC-157, the peptide the Company takes its ticker symbol from, heads the Policy's list.

About the Policy

The Policy describes an interim approach to enforcement discretion while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") develops the list of bulk drug substances that may be used in compounding under section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the "503A bulks list"). It follows the July 2026 meeting of FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, which voted to recommend the same six peptides for the 503A bulks list. HHS stated that the Policy is intended to expand and improve patient access while FDA reviews these substances, while appropriately protecting patient safety.

Under the Policy, HHS does not intend to take enforcement action against State-licensed pharmacies, Federal facilities or licensed physicians compounding products from the six peptides, provided defined conditions are met. These include a single active pharmaceutical ingredient per product, bulk drug substance from an FDA-registered manufacturer operating under current good manufacturing practice, a valid lot-level certificate of analysis, a valid patient-specific prescription, and reporting of serious adverse events and product quality issues to FDA.

The Policy also sets out the routes of administration recognized for each peptide. BPC-157 is recognized for subcutaneous, intramuscular, oral and topical forms; KPV for oral and topical forms; Semax for intranasal use; and Epitalon, MOTS-c and TB-500 for injectable forms.

This summary is not exhaustive and should be read together with the full text of the Policy.

Relevance to the Company

The Company has a compounding agreement with a U.S.-based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy (see news release dated June 2, 2026), supported by its prescription and telehealth infrastructure (see news releases dated June 9, 2026 and July 7, 2026). On October 29, 2026, the Company announced that its U.S. telehealth formulary had grown to 16 prescription therapies across seven therapy areas, with every prescription issued by a U.S.-licensed clinician and compounded in the United States.

Needle-free routes recognized. The Policy lists three of the six peptides are recognized for non-injectable routes, including BPC-157 in oral and topical forms. Needle-free delivery has been the Company's focus from the start, and it now offers needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations and clinician-prescribed therapies under one brand.

A higher bar for the category. The Policy's requirements for verified sourcing, lot-level testing and safety reporting reflect the standards the Company applies across its U.S.-compounded prescription formulary.

The Company is evaluating, with its 503A compounding partner, how the Policy may apply to its prescription formulary.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Last week, we announced 16 prescription therapies, all compounded in the United States. HHS has now set out a framework for six widely used peptides, led by BPC-157, concerning the U.S. 503A pathway, with verified sourcing, lot-level testing and safety reporting built in. Just as important, it recognizes oral, topical and intranasal routes alongside injection. Needle-free first, every format available, has been our approach from day one."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America. For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Important Information

The Policy is a draft. It is not binding on HHS or the public, and may be revised or withdrawn, including if a safety signal or product quality issue arises. It applies only to compounded drug products prepared under section 503A and does not constitute FDA approval of any peptide. Whether any of the six peptides is added to the 503A bulks list will be determined through future FDA rulemaking.

The prescription therapies referred to in this news release are compounded medications. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality. They are not equivalent to, or substitutes for, any FDA-approved product. They are available only by prescription from a licensed clinician following a clinical review, and may not be appropriate for all individuals. Availability of individual therapies is subject to applicable law and pharmacy supply. Nothing in this news release constitutes medical advice.

The full text of the Policy is available on the HHS website at https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/hhs-503a-peptide-enforcement-discretion-policy-appendix-b.pdf and in the Federal Register at https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2026-22192.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated application of the Policy, including its conditions and recognized routes of administration, to the Company's U.S. prescription platform and needle-free delivery strategy; the Company's evaluation of how the Policy may apply to its prescription formulary; future FDA decisions regarding the 503A bulks list; the continued availability of the Company's prescription therapies; and the Company's development of its peptide wellness platform.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the regulatory framework applicable to 503A compounding and the form, timing and scope of any final Policy or future FDA decisions; the Company's ability, to satisfy applicable compounding requirements, including requirements relating to sourcing, certificates of analysis, patient-specific prescriptions and safety reporting; the Company's ability to maintain its prescription and telehealth infrastructure and third-party arrangements; the continued availability of appropriately licensed clinicians, qualifying bulk drug substances, lawful compounding services and adequate pharmacy supply; and continued customer demand for and acceptance of the Company's products and services. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Policy may not be finalized; uncertainty regarding the timing and outcome of future FDA decisions; changes in laws, regulations, regulatory guidance or enforcement priorities affecting 503A compounding, telehealth, prescribing or the sale and distribution of the Company's products; the risk that the Policy may not apply to the Company's prescription formulary as anticipated or that applicable compounding conditions cannot be satisfied; the availability of qualifying bulk drug substances and adequate pharmacy supply; reliance on third-party prescribing, pharmacy and fulfillment partners; disruptions to the telehealth platform; risks relating to the safety, effectiveness and quality of compounded medications, which are not FDA-approved; the risk that customer demand, market acceptance or customer retention may not meet expectations; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322210