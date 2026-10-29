Highlights

Prescription formulary grows from 4 to 16 therapies in under 4 months since the Company's nationwide telehealth launch

since the Company's nationwide telehealth launch Seven therapy areas now covered : weight management, performance and growth hormone support, recovery, longevity and cellular health, immune support, cognitive health and sexual wellness

: weight management, performance and growth hormone support, recovery, longevity and cellular health, immune support, cognitive health and sexual wellness Multi-therapy stacked protocols introduced , allowing clinicians to combine therapies into a single personalized program

, allowing clinicians to combine therapies into a single personalized program The Company's total portfolio now stands at 23 products across 3 formats : needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations, and clinician-prescribed therapies

: needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations, and clinician-prescribed therapies Every prescription is issued by a U.S.-licensed clinician, medications are compounded in the United States, and shipped to patients in all 50 states

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has quadrupled its U.S. telehealth formulary to 16 prescription therapies across seven therapy areas, less than four months after launching nationwide telehealth access.

The expansion builds on the Company's 503A sterile compounding agreement (see news release dated June 2, 2026), its prescription and telehealth infrastructure partnership (see news release dated June 9, 2026) and its consumer-facing telehealth website (see news release dated July 7, 2026).

The expanded formulary spans:

Weight management , including GLP-1 protocols (semaglutide and tirzepatide) and Lipo-B

, including GLP-1 protocols (semaglutide and tirzepatide) and Lipo-B Performance and growth hormone support , including sermorelin

, including sermorelin Recovery

Longevity and cellular health , including NAD+ and glutathione

, including NAD+ and glutathione Immune support

Cognitive health

Sexual wellness, including PT-141

Alongside single therapies, the Company has introduced stacked protocols: multi-therapy programs that a clinician can tailor to a patient's goals and manage as a single ongoing plan, rather than managing each therapy separately.

Patients complete a secure online health assessment, which is reviewed by a U.S.-licensed clinician to determine whether a therapy is clinically appropriate. Medications prescribed following clinical approval are compounded in the United States by a licensed 503A pharmacy and shipped directly to patients across all 50 U.S. states.

With 16 prescription therapies, including the Recovery Patch (its BPC-157 transdermal patch) and six oral and topical formulations, the Company now offers 23 products under one brand. The portfolio offers needle-free products, with other formats available.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"In July, we opened the door with a handful of therapies. Four months later, we cover seven therapy areas with 16 prescription therapies, with stacked protocols. That is the platform we set out to build: one U.S. company where a customer can start with a needle-free patch, add a daily capsule and move into a clinician-prescribed program without ever leaving the brand. Breadth is what turns a first purchase into a long-term relationship, and we are not finished adding to it."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Important Information About Prescription Therapies

The prescription therapies described in this news release are compounded medications. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality. They are not equivalent to, or substitutes for, any FDA-approved product. They are available only by prescription from a licensed clinician following a clinical review, and may not be appropriate for all individuals. The availability of individual therapies is subject to applicable law and pharmacy supply. Nothing in this news release constitutes medical advice.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the continued availability of the Company's prescription therapies and stacked protocols; the Company's plans for further expansion of its telehealth formulary and product portfolio; the anticipated benefits of offering multiple product formats and personalized clinician-prescribed programs under one brand; and the Company's plans to build and scale its peptide wellness platform.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain its telehealth platform and arrangements; the continued availability of appropriately licensed clinicians, lawful compounding services and adequate pharmacy supply; the Company's ability to expand its formulary and product portfolio in compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements; and continued customer demand for and acceptance of the Company's products and services. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws, regulations or regulatory guidance affecting telehealth, prescribing, compounded medications or the sale and distribution of the Company's products; reliance on third-party prescribing, pharmacy and fulfillment partners; disruptions to the telehealth platform, compounding services, pharmacy supply or delivery; the risk that individual therapies or stacked protocols may not be available; risks relating to the safety, effectiveness and quality of compounded medications, which are not FDA-approved; the risk that planned formulary or product portfolio expansion may be delayed; the risk that customer demand, market acceptance or customer retention may not meet expectations; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321522