A 50-state, U.S.-compounded peptide platform brought to market in 2026

Highlights

Free shipping to all 50 U.S. states on every product in the Company's over-the-counter range, effective immediately

Seven products, three formats : five capsules (BPC, KPV, Ageless, Chill and Blue), a copper-peptide topical serum (Hair) and the Recovery Patch: no needle, no mixing, no measuring, no refrigeration

No prescription required : the range is available to order directly from a dedicated storefront at store.precisionpep.co

Made in the United States and third-party tested , with LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification supporting the Company's compliance and consumer-safety standards

Launched into the holiday season, taking shipping charges out of the extra costs that are the most common reason U.S. online shoppers abandon a purchase at checkout [1]

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced free shipping to all 50 U.S. states on its U.S.-made over-the-counter range, available through its dedicated online storefront at store.precisionpep.co, effective immediately.

The offer covers all seven products in the range, ordered directly through the Company's dedicated storefront at store.precisionpep.co, and applies to orders shipped anywhere in the United States.

The Company launched nationwide retail sales of its over-the-counter range on July 30, 2026 (see news release dated July 30, 2026) and has since added the Amino Innovations customer base to its e-commerce platform (see news release dated August 7, 2026). Free shipping is designed to lower the cost of an initial purchase and encourage repeat purchases across the range.

Removing Friction at Checkout

Shipping cost is one of the biggest points of friction in online retail. Across 50 published studies, Baymard Institute puts the average online shopping cart abandonment rate at approximately 70%.¹ Among U.S. online shoppers who abandoned a purchase for reasons other than browsing, 40% pointed to extra costs at checkout, such as shipping, as the most common reason given.¹

Free shipping on every order removes that added cost: customers pay no shipping fees at checkout, wherever they are in the United States. The Company believes removing that cost lowers the barrier to a first purchase, makes it easier to try a new format such as a needle-free patch, and encourages repeat orders across the range.

The Over-the-Counter Range

The range spans three formats, all available without a prescription:

Product Format Description The Recovery Patch Transdermal patch Recovery support you wear: 20 single-use transdermal patches in two boxes, formulated for active bodies BPC Capsule Formulated to support the body's own recovery processes, in the gut lining,joints and connective tissue KPV Capsule Daily support for gut comfort, a balanced inflammatory response and calmer-looking skin Ageless Capsule Formulated to support the body's own repair and energy systems with age Chill Capsule Designed to support calm and composure under pressure Blue Capsule Cellular energy support for mental clarity and focus, with no caffeine Hair Topical serum A copper-peptide serum formulated to support scalp condition and the appearance of fuller hair

The Recovery Patch is the Company's first transdermal peptide product available at retail. It requires no needle, no mixing, no measuring and no refrigeration, and achieved 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose of BPC-157 per patch in independent laboratory testing (see news release dated May 19, 2026).

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Extra costs at checkout are the number one reason online shoppers walk away from a purchase, so we have taken shipping off the table on every order. Our over-the-counter range is often a customer's first step with our brand, whether that's a needle-free patch or a daily capsule. Heading into the holiday season, free shipping to every state makes that first step as easy as it can be."

Sources

[1] Baymard Institute, "50 Cart Abandonment Rate Statistics 2026," https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of free shipping to all 50 U.S. states on the Company's over-the-counter range; the anticipated benefits of free shipping; the continued availability and distribution of the Company's over-the-counter products; and the Company's development of its peptide wellness platform.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to continue offering free shipping to all 50 U.S. states on commercially sustainable terms; the Company's ability to maintain its e-commerce infrastructure and third-party arrangements; the Company's and its partners' ability to maintain required approvals and certifications and comply with applicable requirements; and continued customer demand for the Company's products and a favourable customer response to the free-shipping initiative. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that free shipping may not increase purchases as anticipated; the risk that increased shipping and fulfillment costs may adversely affect the Company's ability to continue offering free shipping nationwide; the risk that customer demand may not meet expectations; the risk of disruptions to manufacturing, distribution or fulfillment; the risk of disruptions to the Company's e-commerce platform or delivery of products to customers; the risk of changes in laws, regulations, regulatory guidance or enforcement priorities affecting the sale or distribution of the Company's over-the-counter products; and the risk of adverse general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324399